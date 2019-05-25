Work on Shed Road continues for several weeks

A traffic project that was supposed to be finished more than a year ago hits another speed bump. Pushing back the completion date once again.

Driving down Shed Road you’ll see a maze of bright orange cones.

A traffic project that started several years ago. Simply to take a two-lane road to four lanes and improve the drainage system is hitting some major roadblocks.

“We’ve had bad weather over the last three years. We had a lot of unforeseen surprises. The original contract was supposed to be about 18-months,” said Mark Husdson, Bossier City Engineer.



Bossier city officials say everything that could go wrong has. Which is why the project has taken three years. They say like many they’re ready for this project to end.

“It wasn’t supposed to have taken this long, but the good news is we’re almost finished,” said Hudson.

And as for motorists say they this traffic headache is something they’re ready to see in their rear view mirror.

“It’s a progress,” said Brisa Wheeler, Motorist. “I wish they would hurry up and get through, but it takes time,” said Craig Reach, Motorist.

City leaders say the end of the road is near and the project should be complete in six weeks. And another construction note: The Bossier City engineer says they’re starting another project near Swan Lake Road soon.