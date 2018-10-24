Workout Wednesday: Camp Gladiator

Dozens of people woke up before sunrise Wednesday morning for Camp Gladiator.

Crystal Whitman tried it out in this week’s Workout Wednesday report.

At the Camp Gladiator location at 3200 Airline Drive in Bossier City, students are working on strength agility and training this week.

Trainer Orie Dyas says this is a normal morning at the boot camp…

“I am here to help them out here and help them reach their goals and whatever they set out to do but it’s definitely important that they have it made up in their mind and having the correct mindset when it comes to helping to improve your health and fitness is having it made up in your mind that you are ready to make that leap,” Dyas said.

With several locations all over the Ark-La-Tex, it’s no wonder the classes are so popular for people like Holly Fisher who has just completed 600 hours of classes.

It is this kind of dedication that keeps people like Fisher continues to stay motivated and coming back each morning.

“Come no matter what. The day I had my daughter I was out here doing this so you can do it if it’s something that you want to do,” said Fisher.



