Workout Wednesday:High Intensity Interval Training
BOSSIER CITY, La - Summer is quickly coming to an end and that means it's time for you to focus on your fitness goals. Mike Bridges is giving you some great workout tips that people will be able to do at the new Fit Body Boot Camp.
Fit Body Boot Camp
2171 Airline Dr,
Bossier City, LA 71111
318-771-1077
Social media: https://www.facebook.com/bossiercityfitbody/
.
More Stories
-
Shreveport Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Cedar…
-
We are going to see a slight drying trend today, although a few…
-
Owen Osborne isn't too young to battle it out in the kitchen with…