Workout Wednesday:High Intensity Interval Training

BOSSIER CITY, La - Summer is quickly coming to an end and that means it's time for you to focus on your fitness goals. Mike Bridges is giving you some great workout tips that people will be able to do at the new Fit Body Boot Camp.

Fit Body Boot Camp

2171 Airline Dr,

Bossier City, LA 71111

318-771-1077

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/bossiercityfitbody/

.