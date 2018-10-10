Workout Wednesday: How to use the Rowing Machine at the gym

This week, we are getting a whole new perspective on working out with the hydro-rower.

The rowing machine is available at the new Planet Fitness located at 801 Benton Road in Bossier City.

At first glance, the hydro-rower machine appeared to be a bit intimidating., but manager Cameron Smith says once you get the hang of it, it’s an effective way to spice up your cardio routine.

The building, once vacant for years, was transformed from a former Kroger Grocery to a one-stop shop for fitness.

The hydro-rower turned out to be a great new way to get my cardio workout in. The best part is that even if you have never rowed a day in your life, the workout gets your heart rate up but it is still low key.

If you have a new exercise or a new gym that you’d like for Crystal to try,

email her at cwhitman-barrow@ktalnews.tv and let us know.

