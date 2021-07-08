World’s largest touring motorcycle rally coming to Shreveport-Bossier in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tourism officials say a major touring motorcycle convention is coming to Shreveport-Bossier next summer.

Touted as the world’s largest touring motorcycle rally, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau announced Thursday that the 2022 Gold Wing Road Riders Association Wing Ding 43 is set for the Fourth of July weekend in 2022, June 28-July 22, at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Wing Ding 43 is expected to bring about 6,000 people to the area, with an estimated economic impact of $4.4 million.

According to tourism officials, the Gold Wing Riders Association is recognized as the world’s largest single-marquee conference for safety, technical, education, and social organization for riders of touring motorcycles.

“Once a year, members, their friends and many other motorcycle enthusiasts gather for the largest, most prestigious, ultimate and luxury touring motorcycle extravaganza in the world, called “Wing Ding.”

“Reopening our doors to tourists is the first big step to rebuilding our local economy,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement released following the announcement. “We look forward to hosting the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and I will continue to champion for more events and attractions to make their way to our area.”

The tourism bureau says the meetings market is coming back and notes that “several other large conventions will be hosted in 2021 and 2022 that will have a significant economic impact on our community.” They say the sales staff is currently working on 79 leads for future bookings.

The Ark-La-Tex Gem and Mineral Show is already set for August 13-15, 2021, and the Louisiana Society of ASsociation Executives 2021 Annual Convention is set for Sept. 19-21, 2021.