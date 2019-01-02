Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at age 76

CNN - Legendary WWE interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76, WWE.com announced Wednesday.

Okerlund joined WWE in 1984 after spending nearly 15 years in the AWA. He remained with WWE from 1984-1993 and then worked for WCW from 1993-2001 and became the most notable interviewer in professional wrestling history in the process.

His contributions were celebrated in 2006 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

After WWE bought WCW in 2001, Okerlund returned to the company as a jack of all trades and announced the gimmick battle royal at WrestleMania X-Seven alongside fellow Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

