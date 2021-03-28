YMCA partnered with LifeShare to host blood drive for 9-year-old battling Leukemia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive to help a child diagnosed with Leukemia.

Nine-year-old Jude Elmore was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019 and has experience 14 blood transfusions in the last six months.

“The YMCA here in northwest Louisiana has graciously opened up their doors and hall for us to have a wonderful blood drive.”

“They have a kind spirit they are familiar with and know the family of Jude Elmore and he is still going through treatment for his leukemia fight and he is a wonderful young man and all these folks know him in one way shape or form and we have a tsunami of wonderful donors today,” Account Manager for LifeShare Blood Center Philip Maxfield said.

LifeShare says that for every unit of blood collected they will pay $15 to Jude’s family. The goal was to reach 20 units of blood.

Saturday was the last day for the week long event but if anyone wants to still donate they can head over to Lifeshare Blood Center on Linwood Avenue.