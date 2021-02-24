You can interview for jobs through free ‘virtual hiring event’

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re unemployed, you can interview for dozens of positions this week during a free online job fair.

Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services will hold a “Virtual Hiring Event” from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 in the Mount Pleasant area.

PSSI Food Safety has multiple essential jobs currently available.

The event will provide resources to those looking for a job and resume assistance. It will also allow people a chance to talk virtually with hiring managers.

You will need to log into southeastcareercenter.com to attend.