YoungWilliams to host career event Thursday for Bossier call center

YoungWilliams will conduct a series of presentations on Thursday about the call center the company will open this year in Bossier City.

The event will take place at the Louisiana State University Shreveport campus, 1 University Place in Shreveport. Attendees should report to the University Center, Building No. 4.

The event is open to the public and will include an opportunity for prospective employees to learn about the company and to speak with YoungWilliams representatives. A company overview will be presented every hour on the hour, beginning at 9 a.m. The final presentation will start at 5 p.m., and the event will conclude by 6 p.m.

YoungWilliams announced in December it would create 80 new direct jobs and make a $1.5 million capital investment to establish a call center at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. The facility will provide support for social services administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.