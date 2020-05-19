Your favorite fair foods now available through Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will now be able to enjoy your favorite fair foods through Memorial Day.

The State Fair of Louisiana announced Tuesday that it is extending the “Fair Food Drive-in Days” at the fairgrounds in Shreveport.

Since this past weekend’s event received such a large amount of support from the community, state fair officials have decided to reopen Thursday, May 21 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with free admission and parking. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for food purchases.

You and your family can stop by and grab Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Candy Apples, Philly Cheesesteak, Polish & Italian Sausage and Chicken-On-A-Stick just to name a few.

All concession workers will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, which will also be in place for customers. All food will be packaged for take-out and to-go, but a limited number of picnic tables are available on our covered patios. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available for use.

The Food Court area has been approved for a capacity of 408 persons, but we are limiting the capacity to a maximum of 250 persons at a time as an extra safety precaution.

Enter the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from Hearne Ave. at Kings Hwy. and proceed through Gate 1.

For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.