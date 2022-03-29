SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Tuesday night on the south side of Shreveport has shut down part of Youree Dr.

Shreveport Police received an emergency call of an accident near the intersection of Youree Dr. and Winthrop St. just before 5:45 p.m. Officers have the intersection near the 8500 block of Youree Dr., bordering South Broadmoor and Town South, closed while they work the scene.

Motorcycle lying in the road at the scene of the crash on Youree Dr.

Police have not yet released the condition of the drivers.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.