Youree Drive Middle School on lockdown after bomb threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Youree Drive Middle School in Shreveport has been placed on lockdown following a bomb threat.

According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, Wednesday morning a student allegedly made a bomb threat during class on Zoom.

The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department are both at the school campus.

KTAL NBC/KMSS FOX 33 has a crew at the scene and we will have an update when more information becomes available.