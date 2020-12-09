Youree Drive Middle School on lockdown after bomb threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Youree Drive Middle School in Shreveport has been placed on lockdown following a bomb threat.
According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, Wednesday morning a student allegedly made a bomb threat during class on Zoom.
The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department are both at the school campus.
KTAL NBC/KMSS FOX 33 has a crew at the scene and we will have an update when more information becomes available.
