YWCA announces keynote speaker for August luncheon and fundraiser

Pamela Brown will headline the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana’s 5th Annual “Women Who Care, Share“ luncheon to be held on Thursday, August 22nd.

As a special agent with DEA, Pamela’s work included under cover assignments, organizing and implementing high-level drug operations, and cultivating informants.

Having worked the streets of Miami during the cocaine hey-day, Ms. Brown is sought out by actors and authors researching roles and subject matter. She has consulted with Gabriel Union, Dana Delaney, and Patricia Cornwell to name a few.

Luncheon location, time and ticket information will be released at a later date.

