“Zero tolerance:” Bossier school district issues statement on arrest of teacher, football coach

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools have confirmed the Bossier High School teacher and football coach arrested Monday, accused of sending inappropriate sexual messages to students, is no longer employed with the district.

Police say 24-year-old Charles Wright is charged with three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor after investigators say he sent sexual images to three students. He remains in custody at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $225,000 bond.

Wright played football at Grambling as quarterback until 2019. He was working as a teacher and offensive coordinator for the Bearkats at Bossier High School at the time of the arrest.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and are cooperating fully with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation,” the district said in a statement Tuesday. “Mr. Wright came to work for the district two months ago after passing all criminal background checks. Upon his arrest, he resigned from his teaching position and is no longer an employee of Bossier Schools.”

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation and it is possible that more victims will come forward.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 965-2418.