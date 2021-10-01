Zero tolerance: Caddo, Bossier schools crack down on destructive behavior encouraged by social media challenges

The “Devious Lick” TikTok challenge is blamed for this vandalized toilet at North East Independent School District school in San Antonio, Texas, (Courtesy NEISD)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two of the largest school districts in Northwest Louisiana say they have a zero-tolerance policy for destructive behavior, and anyone who damages school property could face expulsion.

Recent social media challenges including those on Tik Tok have been encouraging children to either steal or destroy items at their schools.

Bossier and Caddo Parish schools have not confirmed any incidents or damage from these social media challenges but other schools around the country have reported thousands of dollars in damages.

Bossier and Caddo Schools recently released statements on the issue:

Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes

“No matter what the challenge of the month is, the question young people need to ask themselves is if 15 seconds of fame on TikTok or any other social media platform is worth the consequences. Bossier Schools has zero-tolerance for this type of behavior and we have made it clear that anyone caught vandalizing or stealing school property risks criminal charges and being removed from their home school for up to a year.”

Caddo Schools issued this statement

“Caddo Schools is aware of recent internet challenges that encourage violent and destructive behavior within schools. Our district has not seen this to be an issue on our campuses and we do not condone these actions. In promoting a safe learning environment, any student caught carrying out acts of violence will be held responsible by district policy and the law where applicable. Additionally, we strongly encourage parents to monitor and talk to their children about healthy uses for social media.”