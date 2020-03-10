Local nursing homes prepare for possible coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coronavirus has possibly made its way to Louisiana, as health officials are investigating a presumed case in Jefferson Parish.

Nursing homes are reacting along with colleges and airports to be prepared in case the virus is found in Northwest Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards opens the Louisiana legislative session with an update on the possible coronavirus case being treated in south Louisiana. The patient’s information is being protected and the CDC will confirm if it is Covid-19.

The Governor said all of Louisiana needs to take precautions to avoid it spreading.

“The most important thing the people of Louisiana can do today is listen to the advice of public health officials. One thing the Vice President and federal officials asked us to stress is that our senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions need to take extra precautions to protect themselves,” said Governor John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana.

Local nursing homes have action plans in place and are constantly communicating between departments. Including The Blake in Bossier where guests must be screened before entering.

“So any guest that walks through the front door there is a terminal at the front desk and they will be asked a series of questions. Those include have you traveled internationally within the last 14 days. Do you have any signs or symptoms such as a fever, cough, or cold?” said Glenn Barclay, CEO and Founder of The Blake.

The Glen in Shreveport said “This is a fast-changing situation, and we are committed to ensuring that residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community are aware of our efforts and the precautions required for Covid-19 prevention and containment,” said Debra Williams, President and CEO of The Glen.

Colleges are reacting as the entire LSU system has canceled study abroad programs. LSUS officials said they have canceled their student trips to Germany and Italy and have put more hand sanitize stations around the campus.

The Shreveport Regional Airport is aping up their cleaning efforts. Airport officials said commonly used areas in the airport are being disinfected constantly.

The Governor has created a task force focused on the coronavirus and will give updates as the CDC investigates. He also said make sure you are washing your hands very often and stay home from work, school, and public places if you feel sick.