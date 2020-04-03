Local realtors say home sales on rise during coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Many industries all over the country are struggling, but one industry is weathering the changes better than others.

Real estate agents in Shreveport are dealing with the constant changes in the home buying industry.

“Shifts sometimes are good and shifts sometimes are bad. But in this case, it’s a moveable shift,” said Kristen Buckingham a realtor with Keller Williams North Louisiana.

According to real estate agents, online home shopping is fueling the industry right now.

“We’re still getting closings, we’re still getting clients under contract,” said Buckingham.

Kristen Buckingham says they’re coming up with creative ways to continue showing and selling homes, such as doing virtual home tours.

“Go in, turn on all the lights, do everything that we need to do, Facetime our clients, Zoom our clients, or What’s App our clients and just basically go over the house from top to bottom through camera,” Buckingham said.

Real estate agents say they’re taking every precaution they can by limiting the physical home tours.

“We should not be making a lot of appointments to go into sellers home right now, because we really have no way to verify who has been around anybody that has COVID-19,” said Dawn Thomas, a realtor with Keller Williams North Louisiana.

Thomas says the stay-at-home orders did not stop homes from selling, citing that more than 400 homes have gone off the market.

According to Thomas, “639 listings on the market for the month of March, so that is slightly down from February which is okay because we had a record number of closings in March.”

Having been in real estate since 1995, Thomas has seen the industry make it through national tragedies and adds that a national pandemic is not going to stop it.

“Through the stock market crashing and through 9/11, through all of the big things we been through and the great news is, it always bounces back,” says Thomas.

If you are interested in becoming a homeowner, you can participate in the online homeowner class through zoom.

