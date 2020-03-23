Local residents are coping with a new stay at home order

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After Governor Edwards issued his stay at home executive order many locals say they’re in compliance.

In the Sunday coronavirus briefing, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay at home order for the state.

“If possible, as Sanjay Gupta and others have recommended, behave as if you know you have the Coronavirus,” said Governor Edwards.

The order is to flatten the curve and limit social contact in the state.

“Self-isolate, keep those distances, don’t engage in unnecessary contact with others,” said Governor Edwards.

For Mike Trosclair he says he’s never seen something like this before.

“I’ve never seen this affect the whole world like it’s affecting the world today,” said Mike Trosclair who is a resident of Shreveport.

Mike says the stay at home order is something he’s already been doing for the last three weeks.

“Cause I’ve had an upper respiratory infection, I’ve been inside anyways, I just don’t want to catch nothing from somebody that’s already got something that I don’t want,” said Trosclair.

He says for this order to work other people need to follow the rules.

“I don’t mind if everyone abides by it would be alright, but you got young kids that’s running around and trying to expose everybody to something,” Trosclair said.

Others say following the rules will end this quickly.

“At some point in time we need to fully quarantine and get it all over with and be done with it and move on with our lives,” said Darrell Johnson.

Darrell is a small business owner, he owns the food truck NOLA Creations and his business has taken a big hit.

“So I do curbside take out, so we’re still slower then normal we’re not as busy as we normally were, but we can still operate,” said Johnson.

But for his other chef friends, that’s not the case.

“Some other businesses, restaurant friends and other chef friends they’re having a really hard time. That’s why I say let’s get this over with and get back to business as normal,” Johnson said.

The stay at home order is set to be lifted on Monday, April 13th.

