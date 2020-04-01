Local shelters are seeing an influx of people in need

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The changes brought on by the coronavirus are bringing more people to the doors of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

“We’re getting people that are being evicted, we got people who lost jobs, that was already in a financial burden, so it’s just not your, as we say, a homeless person that lives on the street,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

With hourly changes of mealtime and program times, they’re now doing intake around the clock.

“We are doing 24 hour day, seven days a week intakes. We’re normally nine to two Monday through Friday,” said Pastor Otwell.

And taking every precaution they can when getting new people in by setting up their very own version of a quarantine.

“When they come in we’re taking temperatures, we’re letting them stay in there during the paperwork, making sure they have no symptoms or anything like that,” said Pastor Otwell.

They’re also practicing social distancing in the dining hall.

“Everybody doesn’t sit next to each other anymore,” said Haley Rehn Rescue Mission Kitchen manager.

Haley Rehn is a resident at the shelter. She says these precautions make everyone feel safe.

“Every precaution inside the box, outside the box, showing the love, showing they care, to make us all comfortable in such times,” said Rehn.

The rescue mission has stopped donations coming to the building. But you can still donate through their amazon wishlist click here.

