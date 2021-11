SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s Standout Students spent their Saturday volunteering.

Caddo Parish Schools partner with the United Way to instill the importance of volunteering.

This year`s day of service was a hybrid event consisting of collection drives and projects for local non-profits.

19 schools participated on Saturday. Students from Pines Road Elementary were at the Salvation Army creating Christmas cards and decorating the Angel Tree.