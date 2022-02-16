SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Magnolia School of Excellence principle Mary Nash Robinson was approached by a parent and informed that their child identified as neither male nor female but as both. Dr. Robinson asked to get more information from the parent and then understood that the child preferred the pronouns they/them instead of he or her. Problem solved right? Not so fast.

Many other parents came forward saying their children also identified as non-binary. So the principal decided it should be addressed at their next professional development day and she knew just the person to lead the discussion.

Teacher Markevea Campbell is a part of the LGBT community and was the perfect choice to teach his fellow teachers what it means to be non-binary.

Brie Silva a local non-binary person says that they wish their own teachers would have had this training when they were in school and they think this should be discussed in all local schools and even nationally.