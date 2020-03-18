Local veterinarians taking coronavirus prevention steps

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local veterinarians are adapting to coronavirus precautions.

Halcylon Veterinarian Hospital off Benton Road in Bossier has taken steps to limit the amount of contact between people. On Monday, they started locking their doors and meeting patients in the parking lot. Clients call when they arrive and staff greets them outside. They’ll discuss diagnoses and treatments over the phone.

“I thought it was going to be weird but actually it’s been super smooth. Our clients are fantastic. The patients don’t seem to be stressed by it at all. We’re just sanitizing as we come in and out,” said Secret Duncan, registered veterinarian technician.

They’re also using a double-leash policy for animals when they take them outside since the clinic is off Benton Road.