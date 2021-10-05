Local woman cooks a feast for her MLK community for National Night Out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – National Night Out is a campaign to promote community and build relationships between police and the public. The annual event kicked off Tuesday evening in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Mrs. Mamie Young hosted the block party and spent two days preparing food to feed her neighborhood. She works for Willis-Knighton Health System and feeds local firefighters at Station Six on a regular basis.

Mayor Adrian Perkins started his National Night Out at her home. During his speech, he spoke about how this event brings unity in the community.

“It’s about building strong bonds between police and residents,” Mayor Perkins said.

“We have the citizens of Shreveport all coming together to show we appreciate camaraderie and fellowship way more than the crime we’re experiencing in our city. That a majority of citizens are law abiding citizens that want to live here peacefully and prosper,” Perkins said.

It’s also a partnership with Community Renewal to promote friends and fellowship. The substitute police chief, Wayne Smith said he’s happy to see the turnout and this year is like a revival for Shreveport after having to cancel last year due to Covid-19.

“It’s awesome. Throughout the year , the city spends a lot of effort trying to connect with citizens, and this is an awesome effort all across the city. We strive to bring police and neighbors together and for us to meet people,” Smith said.

More than 150 people and organizations signed up to participate which is double than years past.

The mayor and police chief attended six more block parties throughout the city.