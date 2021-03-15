Long-time Bossier City mayor faces a challenger this election. Hear from the two candidates

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is running for his fifth term in office. He usually runs unopposed, but this time he faces a challenger from a businessman.

Mayor Walker said Bossier City has prospered under his 16 years as mayor and 33 years serving the city from its economy, safety, quality of life, and population.

“That makes us the sixth largest city in the state and the fastest growing of the large cities. In addition to that, we’re growing but we’re growing through controlled growth. Money Magazine two years in a row has selected Bossier City as one the best places to live, work, and raise a family,” Walker (R) said.

His challenger is Tommy Chandler, a businessman, who served as president of Crime-Stoppers and Bossier’s Republican Party Executive Council.

“Over the past years I’ve noticed that the growth of Bossier has stalled and I want to put a breath of fresh air under it,” said Tommy Chandler, candidate for Bossier Mayor.

Walker says he wants to continue the progress. Focusing on funding police and fire, parks and recreation, growing the Cyber Innovation Center, and alleviating traffic congestion.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience and learned a lot about the city and the region and I just want to continue the many projects we’ve got going. We have some tremendous achievements so far but we’ve got a lot more potential and I want to continue to be a part of that,” Walker said.

Chandler said he’s proud to call Bossier home and wants to offer something new.

“My family has had businesses in Bossier City for the past 59 years. My business was to make the old new again. What I want to do is make the old Bossier new again,” Chandler said.

Walker said the City has many projects he wants completed and credits his team and relationship with city council.

“Seldom do we have professional disagreements but when we do it’s under the criteria of what’s best for the citizens of Bossier City. Most people feel safe in our community and that’s my number one priority. Not many good things happen if people don’t feel safe in their community so we put a lot time into our public safety areas. We’re in the process of upgrading our Animal Control Facility. It’s well underway,” Walker said.

Chandler said he’ll focus on police and fire protection.

“I want to make sure the police and fire have the tools and employees to do their job. Also I want to clean up and fix these roads. And I want to bring businesses back to Bossier City,” Chandler said.

With the pandemic consuming 2020, Walker said he followed it closely and held weekly briefings.

“I make sure the information I put in my weekly briefing is accurate so I’ve been very, very involved in making sure with what I put in my report it’s backed up by records and documents medical experts have said,” Walker said.

Chandler said if elected he’ll encourage people to get vaccinated, but says it’s their choice.

“I want to work with the CDC program. Work with all our leaders in the medical field and fix this virus,” Chandler said.

Both men also credit their families.

“I’m also a newlywed. I married my college sweetheart of 63 years ago and she’s been a great support of mine along with my daughter Linda who’s an ex school teacher. I’m appreciative that my family understands the time I give to this job which I thoroughly enjoy,” Walker said.

“I’m a family man. I love Bossier City. I’ve been in Bossier City for 59 years and I want to see Bossier City grow,” Chandler said.

Election day is March 20.