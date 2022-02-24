Shreveport, La. KTAL/KMSS) Good Thursday Afternoon, Everyone! It has been a cold, dreary, and damp day across the area. And we still have a bit of precipitation remaining. You’re taking a look at our pinpoint live Doppler radar showing… We will see slight chances of light rain early this evening but will decrease from NW to SE. Overnight temperatures will be falling to near or well below freezing. For your Friday, The northern half of the ArkLaTex should see some sunshine while there may be more clouds over east Texas and NW Louisiana. As we head into Friday night, showers return to the ArkLaTex. The northern half of the ArkLaTex may see a slight chance of very light freezing rain mixed in. The southern half of the area will see only showers.

Rain chances become more likely for your Saturday as another system moves across the area. Rain is likely as we go overnight but decreasing by dawn Sunday. We will have a warmer day Sunday with most of the area starting out above freezing. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail. After a freezing start under clear skies Monday morning, we will be on a definitely warmer and dry trend as we head through next week with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.