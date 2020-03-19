Louisana Department of Health confirms eighth COVID-19 related death, 347 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An eighth person has died from the coronavirus in Louisiana and the number of cases in the state has risen to 347, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The 60-year-old individual was a St. James Parish resident.

The updated numbers from LDH Thursday morning show one additional case in Caddo Parish, bringing the total number of cases reported there to seven. There were no new cases reported overnight in Bossier Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a Unified Command Group meeting Thursday afternoon, followed by a news conference to provide an update on the coronavirus response in the state. He warned Wednesday that the numbers likely will “jump tremendously” within 36 hours as testing ramps up statewide.

Most of the new cases continue to be reported in South Louisiana, particularly in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. But three cases were confirmed in Lafayette Wednesday night, the first to be reported in that parish.

17 of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting cases, up from 13 Wednesday.

The number of U.S. cases has soared past 9,400 and more than 150 deaths have been reported, according to global COVID-19 tracking data maintained by the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

Health officials continue to warn that, while older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

Staying home if you are sick

