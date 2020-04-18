Louisiana 2-1-1 help-line continues to aid people in need

Louisiana 2-1-1 has seen a spike in calls since the beginning of the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since the Louisiana Department of Health authorized Louisiana 2-1-1, a help-line created and managed by the Louisiana United Way, to ensure citizens could access the latest information on COVID-19, citizens across the state are flocking to the resource.

“Since March 11, we’ve answered over 50,000 calls,” says Louisiana United Way President and CEO Sarah Berthelot. “We’re pleased people are using this free service to get help in their time of need.”

Berthelot says that the two things people seem to be needing the most during this crisis are food and wi-fi, as students across the state are forced to do school work from home.

“The most common things we are seeing are access to food, but also access to wi-fi,” says Berthelot. “We are doing our best to create databases of resources so we can point those who call the hotline in the right direction for assistance.”

Watch the full interview below and head to https://www.louisiana211.org/ for more information.

United Way of Northwest Louisiana

United for NWLA Fund