Louisiana AG reports 200 percent increase in online sexual predator cases

NORTHWEST, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force (Task Force), which is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations, have noticed a disturbing trend in the rise of sexual predator cases.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has reported a 200 percent increase in online sexual predator cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result of this trend, the Task Force has launched “Project R.I.S.K.” (Reliable Internet Safety for Kids).

According to law enforcement agencies, the increase in internet activity allows more opportunity for predators to interact with youth and predators adapt to their changing environments.

In a Public Service Announcement, which launches Project R.I.S.K., leaders of area law enforcement agencies provide advice to help prevent predators from victimizing children.

Leaders advise all guardians to place all devices in common areas. Phones, even those with no service, allow the same access to predators as a computer or other device. Guardians need to know what apps are on these devices and also know their children’s passwords.