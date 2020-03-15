Louisiana confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103, with two deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals are now reporting the state has confirmed 103 cases of Coronavirus (COVD-19) of which two resulted in death.

Of those 103, two are in Caddo Parish and one is in Bossier Parish. The others are concentrated in southeastern Louisiana, with the most reported from Orleans Parish.

The report, which was released at 5:30 p.m. Sunday showed a 12-case increase from the report submitted at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

