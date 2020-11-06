Louisiana Department of Heath offering free flu shots drive thru style in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday the city of Shreveport and the Louisiana Department of Health partnered together to offer free flu shots via drive-thru. The drive thru was a practice run of how operations may look once a vaccine is offered. “We are testing the system out to make sure it is robust enough and we can get people in and out quickly, said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

The free flu shots was available to anyone even if you don’t have insurance. In addition to receiving a flu shot, you will get a brand new thermometer. “It is through a partnership with KINSA. They reached out and asked if we could use them. We said yes and this is another example of keeping citizens safe,” said Perkins.

With COVID-19 still ongoing, the flu shot will not keep you immune from catching the virus. However, the flu shot will lower your chances of catching both viruses. “We have about 36,000 people to die from the flu in the country and about 1,500 residents in Louisiana,” said Dr. Martha Whyte.

With the holiday season approaching fast, Dr. Whyte say we need to remain vigilant and practice social distance. “If you are around high risk people, make sure to wear your masks. However, I do want everyone to enjoy your time together as a family,” said Dr. Whyte.

If you missed today’s drive thru flu shots, you can travel to the Caddo Parish Health Unit on Creswell Avenue on Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM. For Bossier City residents, you can travel to the Bossier Parish Health Unit on Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.