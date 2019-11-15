Louisiana deputies wrangle pig blocking morning traffic

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of deputies wrangling a pig that was blocking traffic on Highway 1082. (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A couple of South Louisiana deputies were dispatched to a unique traffic situation Thursday morning.

“Deputy Poche and Cpl. Schilling got called out this morning to ‘catch a pig’ that was causing some traffic issues on Highway 1082 at Thornhill Road,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The post included photos of the deputies wrangling the pig, which had been blocking traffic, adding apologies for having no video and adding that the deputies had to improvise and use tie straps.

The deputies successfully caught the pig, and the traffic congestion was cleared in the area.

“Police work…You never know what the day will bring,” the sheriff’s office post said.

They say the big pig was taken to parish animal control and held until its owner could be located.

