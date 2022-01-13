Louisiana Film Prize adds $50,000 grand prize and film making grants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Louisiana Film Prize enters its 11th year, it’s offering even more incentives to join the short film contest. The grand prize winner could walk away with up to $50,000!

All entries must be filmed in Louisiana. The winner is guaranteed $25,000. If the project is filmed in Caddo Parish, the winner gets an additional $25,000, for a total prize of $50,000.

Film Prize founder and executive director Gregory Kallenberg says it’s the largest prize of any short film contest in the world. He says the talent in the area is extraordinary.

“Let me tell you something, Shreveport’s independent film community, our creative economy, is one of the best in the country, not just in the state, not the region, not the South, one of the best in the country,” said Kallenberg.

Kallenberg says the contest has provided significant local economic impact since its inception.

“Just the Film Prize production phase; that’s people coming into Caddo Parish, coming into Shreveport Louisiana and shooting their films here; has done about 30-million dollars of economic development,” Kallenberg shared. “We’re very proud of the impact we’ve had on our community, on our city and on our parish.”

This year, Film Prize is also giving away three $1,000 grants to filmmakers during the official Film Prize kickoff on January 27, 2022. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Central ARTSTATION, 801 Crockett Street in Shreveport. You must register your film in order to be eligible.

“If there’s a filmmaker out there, or just somebody who’s always thought maybe they’d want to make a film, come down and let us connect you with other writers, producers, cinematographers. If you’re an actor, come down. When you come down, you can register at the event,” explained Kallenberg. “You can register before the event and we’ll be drawing three names, each of whom will have a chance at a $3000 grant.”

You can register for Film Prize at www.prizefest.com.

The completed films must be submitted by July 12, 2022. Prize Fest takes place in October.