SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Filmmakers entered nearly 150 films into the 2022 Louisiana Film Prize competition in hopes of winning the $50,000 cash prize. Only 20 can make the final cut.

Prize Fest organizers named the Top 20 at an announcement party at the Robinson Film Center. Each film is required to be filmed in Louisiana with the chance to win $25,000. If the winning film was created in Caddo Parish the prize increases to $50,000. Organizers say it is the largest cash prize of any short film festival in the world.

“Filmmakers come from all over the world to compete in Louisiana Film Prize because they know what it can do for their careers. Yes, there’s a $50,000 prize up for grabs but one of the other things we do is provide mentorship,” said Chris Lyon, Director of the Louisiana Film Prize. “We bring in film professionals to be our judges and mentors all weekend long during Film Prize.”

Louisiana Film Prize weekend is October 20-22 at various locations throughout downtown Shreveport. You can purchase tickets and see the list of Top 20 Finalists at prizefest.com.