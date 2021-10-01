Louisiana film “Touched” explores how PTSD from sexual assault impacts a woman’s life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Film Prize is underway and highlighting an important message for the community.

On Friday night, there was a focus on sexual assault through the movie “Touched.”

It’s writer and director Virginia Tucker said it’s about a woman’s journey after experiencing sexual assault and her road to recovery. She said the film creates a hopeful story and addresses how PTSD and trauma may not be realized at first, but there is help.

“A lot of people do not know they have PTSD. But in this case our main character, she’s seeing flashbacks and we never show the actual assault itself. She’s dating someone and in a relationship but because of the PTSD, she’s never opened up about it. It’s just so heavy and affecting her current relationship,” Tucker said.

“In the state of Louisiana a lot of people do not realize that about 30% of females have experienced some form of sexual violence and upwards of 19% have experienced a rape or attempted rape. So it’s very important to get the message out and let people know there are services available for survivors and also secondary survivors, family members of survivors,” said Rafael de Castro, Executive Director Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault.

The Louisiana Film Prize runs through Saturday.