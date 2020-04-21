Louisiana Governor creates task force to reopen economy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s no secret the Louisiana economy is being hit during this Covid-19 pandemic, as people are staying at home and unable to return to work.

But, Governor John Bel Edwards isn’t letting up, creating the ‘Resilient Louisiana Commission’ and the ‘Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery.’

Across the board, business sectors large and small are being impacted, including casino and gaming, and the energy industry.

“You look at the state budget, it was formulated on 57 or $58 a barrel oil. Yesterday, for a time it was trading in negatively. The barrel was basically more valuable than the oil that was inside it,” says Scott Martinez, North Louisiana Economic Partnership President.

For those small businesses still hoping for assistance, help could be coming soon.

“Short term, we hope to have another payroll protection program. It’s more funding for that this week through Congress,” says Martinez.

While it seems like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, Martinez says there is, hopefully sooner than later.

“We can formulate something that’s going to be effective and really hopefully expedite opening the Louisiana economy in a safe way,” says Martinez.

