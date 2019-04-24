Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to participate in statewide debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL) – Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has confirmed to KTAL NBC 6 that he will participate in the first scheduled televised gubernatorial debate.

The event marks the only televised debate planned so far in Louisiana’s governor’s race. It will be in partnership with LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

The Sept. 19 debate will be inside LSU’s Union Theater at 7 p.m.

As of right now, there are 3 candidates running against the incumbent, Governor John Bel Edwards: Congressman Ralph Abraham, Businessman Eddie Rispone and Independent Candidate Gary Landrieu. There is no final list yet of who among the candidates challenging Edwards will be participating in the debate.

“My opponents have said they want Louisiana to turn 180 degrees. Well that’s going backwards to the days of Bobby Jindal, and I won’t let that happen. I am excited about this campaign and my opportunity to present voters with a clear choice: do we keep moving forward and investing in our future or do we go backwards? I am confident the people of Louisiana want to keep moving forward and am eager to contrast my vision for Louisiana with my opponents. I hope they will answer my call for three televised debates to inform voters before the October 12 election,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Viewers will be able to watch the gubernatorial debate on Nexstar stations in each Louisiana market as well as participating radio stations and online.

