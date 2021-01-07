Louisiana hospitalizations pass 2,000-mark as LDH reports 4,525 new cases, 47 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,526 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 47 more deaths Thursday as the number of hospitalizations surged past the 2,000-mark.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,526 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 47 more deaths Thursday as the number of hospitalizations surged past the 2,000-mark.

The latest update brings the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 338,054 and deaths to 7,728. Of the new cases reported, the LDH says 3,846 are confirmed and 680 are probable.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has risen by 40 to 2,033, bringing hospitalizations to a new all-time high for a seventh consecutive day. The state remains on a trajectory of increased cases and hospitalizations. During his briefing on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the biggest concern currently is the impact is still unknown from the holidays.

“We’re not imminent to resorting to crisis care, but clearly if we stay on this path, that will happen,” Edwards said.

Also according to the LDH Wednesday:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between January 1 and January 6, 2021.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (16%) account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 37,942 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,575,038. Of the tests reported today, 33,849 were PCR tests and 4,093 were antigen tests.

Of the 590 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Thursday, 279 were in Caddo Parish. An additional four deaths bring the total to 527.

Bossier Parish reported 75 new cases and one more death, bringing the total deaths to 204.

Natchitoches Parish reported 69 new cases, Webster 64 and one new death, Sabine 43 new cases.

De Soto added 23 cases, Bienville 18, Claiborne 13 and one new death, and Red River added six new cases.

There are now 42,205 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,083 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.