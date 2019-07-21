Louisiana man convicted of kidnap, torture, sexual abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and sexually abusing another man.

The Advocate reports that jurors convicted 31-year-old Almoine Lemar Powell of Baton Rouge on Friday of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of second-degree sexual battery. His sentencing is scheduled Nov. 12.

Prosecutors said Powell and two housemates took the victim to a “house of horror” and tortured him for 11 hours on Aug. 3, 2017.

Trial testimony indicated that they went after him because Powell suspected he had taken a watch and ring while fixing Powell’s truck earlier that day.

Powell’s attorney argued that a man awaiting trial inflicted many of the injuries.

The third defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Powell.

