Louisiana man faces drugs and firearms charges after allegedly threatening a woman

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested after pulling out a gun in the middle of an argument between two women at Live Oak Manor apartments Thursday (May 7).

Nathan James Batiste, Jr., 26, of Abbeville, faced multiple drugs and weapons charges after Abbeville Police followed up on the complaint. During the verbal argument between the two women in the apartment complex’s laundromat, Batiste arrived, allegedly brandishing a “brown- and camo-colored” pistol with an extended clip. The victim and Batiste then left the laundromat.

After the victim described the suspect to police, officers located Batiste’s apartment and were granted permission to search the apartment for the firearm. The door was answered by one of the women from the laundromat dispute.

Batiste was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Batiste has previous convictions for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of firearms, among others.

To report a crime, Police Chief Bill Spearman said residents can call (337) 893-2511 or the “tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page, the official department webpage or the department’s apps.