10-year-old Madison Thompson missing from Jeanerette, La.

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Madison Thompson

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The Jeanerette Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday evening.

Madison Thompson is described as 5’3, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

‘Just imagine if it was ur kid who was missing! Madison Thompson is her name,’ a Facebook plea from her family stated.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeanerette Police at 337-276-5603.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss