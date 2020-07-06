10-year-old Madison Thompson missing from Jeanerette, La.

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The Jeanerette Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday evening.

Madison Thompson is described as 5’3, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

‘Just imagine if it was ur kid who was missing! Madison Thompson is her name,’ a Facebook plea from her family stated.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeanerette Police at 337-276-5603.