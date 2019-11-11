Breaking News
$10M to build houses at Louisiana National Guard post

CAMP BEAUREGARD, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says $10 million in hurricane recovery money will build about 50 houses for Louisiana National Guard members at a post in central Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release Monday that the houses will replace mobile homes originally brought in for families displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

They’ll be built at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, providing a substantial improvement for soldiers and airmen who live on the post.

The money is from Hurricanes Ike and Gustav, both of which hit Louisiana in 2008.

A joint effort by the state, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation, and the Louisiana National Guard is managing the project.

