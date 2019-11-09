11 arrested in prostitution sting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A prostitution sting in Lake Charles led to 11 arrests.
The six month targeted prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles. Authorities say there were several businesses in the area that were operating under the pretenses of a massage parlor but in fact, were being utilized for prostitution purposes.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals from 6 different massage parlors.
Asian Massage, 425 West McNeese Street, Lake Charles
- Jing Yu, 36, 425 W. McNeese Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
- Yuzhi He, 48, 425 W. McNeese Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
Oriental Massage, 210 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles
- Kai Wei, 54, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
- Chunfang Wu, 52, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
Ling Asian Massage, 3715 Common Street, Lake Charles
- Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, WA – prostitution by massage
- Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, WA – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
- Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, WA – letting a premise for prostitution
Relaxing Massage, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles
- Lin Yan, 46, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles – 2 counts of prostitution by massage
Rose Massage, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles
- Can Zhou, 37, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
- Xic Shuqun, 36, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
J&J Spa, 3411 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
- Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, LA – 2 counts of prostitution by massage
The suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on misdemeanor summonses. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.