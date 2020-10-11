BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A child was taken into custody Sunday Oct. 11 after taking a school bus out for a joy ride, then crashing.
The 11-year-old boy took the school bus from Progress Head Start Elementary.
The accident happened in the 1200 block of Green Wall Springs.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POST:
- Dak Prescott severe ankle injury
- 11-year-old takes school bus for ride and crashes, in custody
- Louisiana Department of Health verifies two Hurricane Delta-related deaths
- ‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild
- Saints aim to prolong Chargers’ Monday night misery