12-year-old charged with first degree murder in death of 6-month-old sibling

LULING, La- A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after they allegedly killed their 6-month-old sibling.

Officers with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call that an infant was not breathing on the afternoon of November 15. Attempts were made to save the baby’s life, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

An investigation led police to classify the infant’s death as a homicide. An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for the baby’s 12-year-old sibling, according to police.

The sibling was arrested on November 16 and transported to a juvenile housing facility. No other details have been released.

“This is a horrific and tragic situation,” Sheriff Greg Champagne said. “However, due to sensitivity of both the victim and suspect being juveniles, we are unable to comment any further. We have been in constant contact with the 29th Judicial District Attorney’s Office throughout the course of this investigation.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.