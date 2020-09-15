13-year-old finds grandfather’s gun in vehicle console, accidentally shoots herself, 8-year-old in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) Two children, ages 8 and 13, were transported to a New Orleans hospital with gunshot wounds after police say they located and ‘accidentally’ discharged a gun found in the console of the grandfather’s vehicle.

It happened Monday in Mamou.

According to Police Chief Brent Zachery, an off duty Mamou Police officer was working on his personal vehicle at his home, when ‘unbeknownst’ to him, one of the children hopped inside the vehicle and found the weapon, a 9 mm, in his console.

The teen, he said, then reportedly put her hand in front of the muzzle and fired one round.

She was struck in the hand, Zachery said.

An 8-year-old, he said, was standing nearby and was struck in the wrist.

Both were transported to local hospitals, then air-lifted to a New Orleans hospital, Zachery said.

The unidentified officer, who is a part time officer, has surrendered his service weapon pending the outcome of an investigation, Zachery said.

The children are expected to make a full recovery, Zachery said.