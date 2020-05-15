14-year-old arrested for early morning auto theft and shooting spree in Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A fourteen-year-old juvenile that had been wearing an ankle monitor for previous violent crimes allegedly stole a vehicle and may have been involved in two of three shooting incidents reported this morning (May 15) in Opelousas.

Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. this morning, Opelousas Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and three separate shooting complaints in the 900 block of Bernice, the 100 block of Lincoln and the 1300 block of W. Park Ave. Two victims were injured and taken to local hospitals. One is listed in stable condition, while the other is listed in critical condition, according to Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry. A residence was also struck by gunfire.

At around 7 a.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to do a traffic stop. The vehicle then sped away, starting a chase at high speeds in residential areas through southwest Opelousas. The chase ended with the stolen car crashed into an Opelousas police unit. The juvenile then fled on foot and was apprehended safely shortly after. No injuries were reported in the pursuit or crash.

The juvenile confessed to stealing the car at gunpoint and also confessed to one of the shooting incidents. The juvenile also confessed to removing and discarding an ankle monitor he had been wearing as part of his parole conditions for previous violent crimes, Guidry said.

The juvenile has been charged with armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, auto theft, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal carrying and/or discharging of weapons, curfew violation and aggravated flight from an officer. More charges may be pending, according to Guidry. The juvenile’s parole was revoked and the juvenile was taken to a correctional center.

The juvenile mentioned having issue with one of the shooting victims from a prior altercation, but the motive behind the other shooting is not clear at this time, according to Guidry.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, said Guidry.