14th case of coronavirus reported in Louisiana; Gov. Edwards to speak at 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 14 presumptive positive cases. That’s up one from the 13 reported Wednesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will join U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and local elected officials for a discussion on Louisiana's response to the coronavirus at 10 a.m.

The cases are in Caddo, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans and St. Tammany.

The new case comes a day after Governor John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency, opening doors of resources for local and state agencies to combat COVID-19.

