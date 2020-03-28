18 new deaths reported overnight in Louisiana from COVID-19, cases surge past 3,300

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Lousiana has risen to 3,315 and the state is reporting a total of 137 deaths from the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect 18 new deaths statewide, most of which are in South Louisiana. No new deaths were reported by the Louisiana Department of in Caddo Parish, where there are now 189 confirmed and 45 in Bossier Parish. De Soto Parish is now reporting 21 cases, up eight cases from the 13 reported on Friday.

Nearly 1,300 of the statewide total cases are reported in Orleans Parish alone.

In Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 189 case(s) | 2 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 45 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 21 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 9 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 3 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Red River – 0 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Sabine – 0 case(s) | 0 death(s)

All but eight of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The overall number of new cases increased Saturday by another 20%. That’s a slightly higher increase than the 19% increase reported Thursday, but as Gov. Edwards noted in his Friday briefing, it only reflected only half of the recent test results available.

The Louisiana Department of Health website Saturday reported 22,467 tests completed by commercial labs and 2,694 completed by the state lab.

927 people are now hospitalized because of the coronavirus, and the state says 336 of those are on ventilators.

Edwards said Friday that Louisiana is on track to run out of equipment needed, including ventilators, to treat people who will need critical care in South Louisiana by April 2 or 3 as the coronavirus continues to spread.

RELATED: What is a ventilator? The life saving device that is in short supply

“We are assessing to see what these numbers mean,” Edwards said, adding that the state is still second highest in country in per-capita coronavirus-related deaths.

Louisiana remains the third in the country in the number of COVID-19 cases, behind New York and Jersey.

As of 12 p.m. on Friday, 119 deaths were confirmed statewide and three deaths in Caddo Parish were confirmed by the coroner’s office, although only two were reflected in the state’s numbers.

Here are key points from Friday’s briefing:

Louisiana public education employees will continue to receive full pay.

Delta Airlines is offering to fly volunteer health care workers into the state to aid relief efforts.

No roads or bridges are being closed in relation to COVID-19 mitigation.

As of Friday, March 27, 2020, 12,000 ventilators have been ordered. The state has received 192 so far.

Edwards continued to urge no unnecessary travel and as the state continues to be on a stay-at-home order.

Gov. Edwards is not expected to hold a briefing on Sunday. You can watch the full March 27, 2020 below.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.