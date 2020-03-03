Live Now
2 cited for shrimping during closed season; 3,000 pounds of shrimp confiscated

by: KLFY Staff

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Wildlife agents confiscated around 3,000 pounds of shrimp from two men accused of illegally fishing for shrimp during the closed season in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.  

51-year-old Ronnie Williams and 47-year-old Daniel Pellegrin both from Galliano, were found with two shrimp trawls and thousands of pounds of shrimp on a boat Monday night.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials cited them for trawling for shrimp during a closed season.

Being cited for shrimping during the closed season can come with a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, a release from the department said.

