2 former fraternity brothers out of jail in LSU hazing death

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Sean Paul Gott walks toward the entrance to the Louisiana State University Police Department before being booked on a hazing charge in Baton Rouge, La. Former fraternity brothers Gott and Ryan Isto were released from jail Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, after serving time for misdemeanor hazing in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of an LSU student in 2017. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two former fraternity brothers are free after serving time for misdemeanor hazing in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of a Louisiana State University student in 2017.

WAFB-TV reports that East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office records show that Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto were released from jail Sunday.

Each pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in connection with the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver of Roswell, Georgia, at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Each was sentenced July 26 to the maximum 30 days in prison with credit for time served, plus a $100 fine.

Matthew Naquin was convicted July 17 of negligent homicide. He could get up to five years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 16.

Louisiana passed tough anti-hazing laws last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.